The entire country is mourning the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd.

And as protests and marches break out across the nation, calling out against racial injustice, people throughout the sports world are using their platforms to demand change.

That’s the message NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday shared with the league’s millions of social media followers. Here’s his full statement that was posted to the NFL’s official Instagram:

The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and out ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of out platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with out players, clubs and partners.

While a nice gesture, it grew some criticism online from commenters.

Especially those who remember when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel during the national anthem to condemn police brutality, and how the league handled it.

About four years later, the NFL seems to be on board with Kaepernick’s message.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images