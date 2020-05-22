Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will be the king of the AFC East in 2020?

The Patriots have won each division title since 2009 and 16 of the last 17 overall. But for the first time in two decades, New England won’t have Tom Brady under center for the 2020 season.

The Pats will have lots of competition for the top spot in the east with a revamped Miami Dolphins team, talented New York Jets squad and a Buffalo Bills group who finished 10-6 last year and appear to have only gotten better this offseason.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Thursday night’s edition of “At Home With TC” to give his expectations for the AFC East in 2020, as well as discuss the brand new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images