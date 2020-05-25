Jamal Adams and the New York Jets reportedly are at odds.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported that while the Jets would like to lock the star safety up to a long-term deal, they first want to make sure the 2020 season will go on as planned. Adams, meanwhile, is looking for a new contract right now.

Given this reported standoff, some have wondered whether New York might trade Adams. More specifically, a deal involving the Dallas Cowboys, who’ve been linked to the two-time Pro Bowl selection in rumors for some time. While Rapoport isn’t ruling out an Adams-to-Dallas trade down the road, he doesn’t see it happening in the near future, as America’s Team has other important business to attend to.

“From my understanding, there’s really nothing there from the Cowboys’ perspective,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “NFL Now.” “First of all, they would need to take care of Dak Prescott first — their franchise quarterback. (They’re) not going to come in and sign another player to a huge deal before Dak. That’s not gonna happen. If they eventually did an extension for Dak, maybe in July, potentially they could consider something. But I see nothing imminent right now.”

So, what might it take for the Cowboys to acquire the 24-year-old if they do pursue him at some point in the coming months? A recent report indicated New York would demand at least a first- and third-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images