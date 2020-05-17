When training camp gets going, the expectation on the outside is that the New England Patriots starting quarterback job is Jarrett Stidham’s to lose.

But might it be the other way around?

Barring an unforeseen move, the Patriots will enter camp with Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the quarterback depth chart, along with undrafted free agents Brian Lewerke and J’Mar Smith.

And while many expect Stidham to be New England’s Week 1 starter, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi diagreed Friday on WEEI, guessing it would be Hoyer. He then explained why he also thinks it will be the veteran taking first-team snaps when camp begins.

“Look, I think there are so many different ways to look at this and the way they are approaching this,” Giardi said. “… I think Bill (Belichick) — I think they like Stidham. (But) I think Stidham hasn’t proven to them — obviously how could he — that he’s ready.

“So I think it’s going to be incumbent upon him to beat out whoever the other quarterback is, whether it is Brian Hoyer or (hypothetically) they make a commitment to Cam Newton. Although I would say if Cam Newton is in here they probably feel good about his health and he’s probably going to be the starter.”

This makes plenty of sense, especially since Hoyer does have a lot more familiarity with the Patriots’ system in the first place. Either way, there’s plenty of time until camp starts, so nothing at this point is even close to certain.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images