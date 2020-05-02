Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should the New England Patriots pursue Andy Dalton?

The former Cincinnati Bengals QB was released Thursday leading many to wonder if the Pats will make an attempt to sign the 32-year-old. New England currently does have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster and are pressed for cap space, but their still has been plenty of opinions on both sides of the idea.

NESN NFL insider Michael Lombardi was the latest to give his take on the Red Rifle playing in Foxboro on Friday night’s edition of “NESN After Hours”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images