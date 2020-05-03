Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although Tom Brady is in a new situation, oddsmakers aren’t expecting him to start airing it out significantly more.

In case you missed it, Brady now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots. He’s now taking over an offense that is chock full of weapons, from Mike Evans to Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and, oh yeah, Rob Gronkowski.

But Caesars Sportsbooks set their over/under total for Brady’s passing yards in 2020, and they kept it reasoable:

“The odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Brady’s passing yards over/under at 4,099.5, and he’s at equal -110 odds to go over or under,” wrote ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.

For comparison, Brady in 2019 threw for 4,057 yards, but just a year prior in 2018 recorded 4,355 yards. As a result, seeing him on either side of 4,099.5 really wouldn’t be all that shocking.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images