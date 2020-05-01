Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarett Stidham has emerged as one of the New England Patriots’ biggest winners of the last week or so.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Patriots quarterback’s odds of being the team’s starter on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season at -250 on Thursday. Stidham’s lines make him the heavy favorite to open the season under center in New England, with free agents Cam Newton and Andy Dalton and the Patriots’ Brian Hoyer comprising the ranks of leading contenders in the betting markets.

Odds to be named New England's Week 1 starting QB 👀 • Jarrett Stidham -250

• Cam Newton +400

• Andy Dalton +550

• Brian Hoyer +850 https://t.co/YAy7Nra9SR — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 30, 2020

These odds follow the 2020 NFL Draft, in which the Patriots declined to select a quarterback, as many expected them to do. The Patriots signed undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, but Stidham and Hoyer look set to enter training camp as New England’s top signal callers.

FanDuel has updated New England’s QB odds in the aftermath of this activity. Stidham lines had been set at -200 on March 27, but they’ve moved to -250, while Hoyers’ have lengthened significantly from +250 to +850.

Oddsmakers believes the writing on the wall says Stidham will lead the Patriots’ offense at the outset of next season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images