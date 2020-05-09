Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew of Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore will not return to the booth, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

Deitsch tweeted the news Saturday, adding the Monday Night Football successors “will be internal,” but “no decision has been made yet.”

Both Tessitore and McFarland will “remain in prominent roles at ESPN,” Deitsch noted.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

NFL fans are certainly well aware of the duo, and perhaps for some less-than-great reasons.

The pair had been together for the last two seasons, albeit with McFarland in two different roles. The crew, which at first included current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten in the booth along with Tessitore and McFarland on the sideline in his well-known “Booger Mobile,” transformed a bit after Witten returned to football.

McFarland then joined Tessitore in the booth, for what would be the latter’s second consecutive year. But even the change could not spark the interest of many football fans. Essentially, the analysis, especially from McFarland, was, for lack of a better word, strange.

It seems ESPN heard the critics loud and clear, and has now responded by going in a different direction.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images