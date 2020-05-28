Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadaveon Clowney has been looking for a new home since March, and the interest in him around the league hasn’t been scorching hot.

The free agent defensive end, however, had an offer from the Cleveland Browns. But he wasn’t “willing to take it.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined ESPN Cleveland Radio on Wednesday and revealed the Browns offered Clowney the “richest deal” this offseason.

“It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it,” he said said Wednesday, as transcribed by ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “So why is that? I don’t know.

“… For whatever reason he hasn’t been willing to take it so far. That doesn’t mean that it couldn’t change, but it hasn’t changed just yet.”

Clowney only registered three sacks with the Seattle Seahawks, but still was reliable when defending the run. Only time will tell if he does end up in Cleveland (where Pat McAfee believes he will end up), or if he will go elsewhere.

