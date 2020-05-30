Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly have done their due diligence when it came to free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, despite the fact it seems likely the partnership won’t be established entering the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday “league sources believe Newton and the New England Patriots talked early during his free agency but nothing materialized.”

There have been plenty of rumors about the interest between the two parties, especially when NFL free agency began in March and quarterback Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.

Newton has been a free agent since he was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24, where he had spent nine seasons.

It seems now, as Fowler reported, the market for Newton has “cooled over the past month,” which has led some around the league to think the former No. 1 overall pick will take his time before joining a team.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images