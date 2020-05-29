Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs want to lock up Patrick Mahomes for a long, long time.

Can you blame them?

The Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV MVP reportedly are working out a deal “in some form.” But because both sides are being tight-lipped about the contract, it’s “hard to know exactly where things stand,” according to the Kansas City Star.

But the newspaper did report the detail will be “unlike any other” and make Mahomes the “highest-paid player in NFL history.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said prior to Super Bowl LIV in February that it was a “priority” to keep Mahomes with the team, and that an extension would come “sometime in next 12 to 15 months.”

Maybe they want to get a deal done before that timeframe. Or maybe they’re just getting the initial talks out of the way.

Only time will tell.

