The Dallas Cowboys had suspicions that defensive end Aldon Smith would be reinstated by the NFL. They now have been proven right.

Smith on Wednesday was given conditional reinstatement by the NFL, according to ESPN. He was serving an indefinite suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

The 30-year-old Smith was signed by the Cowboys to a one-year deal April 1. The reinstatement now allows Smith to take part the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program starting Tuesday.

Smith has not played in an NFL game since he was suspended as a member of the then Oakland Raiders in 2015. Smith’s contract, which, according to ESPN, earns him a base salary of $910,000, could make him up to $4 million with various performance-based incentives.

Smith was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 draft and earned All-Pro honors in 2012 after a 19.5-sack season. He recorded 47.5 sacks in 59 games (37 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers and Raiders over the course of five NFL seasons.

