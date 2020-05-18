Jadeveon Clowney seems perfectly content to wait on signing somewhere, and teams certainly must be hoping him doing so will drive his price down.
Clowney is in a similar boat to Cam Newton: Though incredibly talented, injuries are a concern. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams aren’t able to bring free agents in for workouts like they otherwise would be able to. As a result, teams aren’t just going to sign a guy to a big-money and/or long-term contract without seeing him in person first.
With that in mind, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly don’t have much interest in Clowney — unless one thing changes.
“They’re not interested in the player,” SirusXM’s Adam Caplan told New Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN, via CBS Sports. “Unless he’s willing to take a one-year deal at a significantly reduced price — probably under $10 million or no more than $10 million, I don’t even think they make the call. And even then, they’re done … bringing guys in with an injury history.”
In other words, the Eagles probably aren’t going to make a run at Clowney.
The defensive end reportedly has multiple offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, so there’s that.
