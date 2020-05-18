Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney seems perfectly content to wait on signing somewhere, and teams certainly must be hoping him doing so will drive his price down.

Clowney is in a similar boat to Cam Newton: Though incredibly talented, injuries are a concern. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams aren’t able to bring free agents in for workouts like they otherwise would be able to. As a result, teams aren’t just going to sign a guy to a big-money and/or long-term contract without seeing him in person first.

With that in mind, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly don’t have much interest in Clowney — unless one thing changes.

“They’re not interested in the player,” SirusXM’s Adam Caplan told New Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN, via CBS Sports. “Unless he’s willing to take a one-year deal at a significantly reduced price — probably under $10 million or no more than $10 million, I don’t even think they make the call. And even then, they’re done … bringing guys in with an injury history.”

In other words, the Eagles probably aren’t going to make a run at Clowney.

The defensive end reportedly has multiple offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, so there’s that.

