Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL season doesn’t start until September, so a lot can happen between now and then regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

But the facilities reportedly will remain closed indefinitely.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday reported the NFL released a memo to teams that outlined three specific things that must happen before they will be open to practice and workout.

“(i) that opening is consistent with sound medical and public health guidelines, as reflected in the protocols; (ii) that reopening is permitted under the current government regulations; and (iii) that reopening occurs in a way that respects principles of competitive equality.”

The NFL sent a memo to team presidents and top officials late last night emphasizing that facilities remain closed and there is no date set for reopening. But that there should be more info this week. pic.twitter.com/n6QJXVH2Z4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2020

Some states, such as Arizona, have begun to loosen and lift stay-at-home advisories as parts of the country begin to reopen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports