Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Flacco is on the mend.

The free-agent quarterback underwent surgery in early April to repair a disc that likely contributed to the premature end of his 2019 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The surgery reportedly took 45 minutes to complete.

Flacco is expected to be cleared anywhere from late August to mid-September, per Pelissero, closely aligning with the league’s expected start of the 2020 season.

Free-agent QB Joe Flacco, whose 2019 season ended because of a neck injury, underwent a 45-minute disc repair in early April, source said. Timeline to be cleared is late August to mid-September, so right around the start of the season. (@caplannfl first noted the surgery) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2020

Whether Flacco will have a team to play for come the start of the season, however, is the bigger question.

Flacco spent this past season with the Broncos, going just 2-6 with six touchdowns and five interceptions before his season ended due to an in-game neck injury in Denver’s Week 8 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. He was released by the team March 19.

We wish Flacco a smooth and speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images