So, what’s going on with Gary Myers’ report about Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels?

In case you missed it, Myers on Monday claimed Brady and McDaniels’ relationship “deteriorated” last season as the New England Patriots offense struggled to put up points. Brady since has aggressively denied the report, and Myers has doubled down. There are Patriots beat reporters on both sides of the issue.

And then there’s Tom E. Curran, one of the most tied-in reporters covering the Patriots.

“It’s an overstatement, (Myers) sexed it up a bit,” Curran said Tuesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show. “Basically, Gary is walking into a crash site three or four months after everybody is cleaned up, documented and filed everything and holding something up saying, ‘Look what I found!’ And it wasn’t a deteriorating relationship in my estimation that caused Brady to leave. Nor was it a deteriorating relationship where he didn’t like Josh. It’s just — and we’ve gone over this and over this — they didn’t want him to stick around and they did all the things that are obvious when you want an employee to pretty much move on unless he’s gonna do everything by your rules.”

.@tomecurran asked about @GaryMyersNY tweet below: "He sexed it up a little bit…and it wasn't a deteriorating relationship in my estimation that caused Brady to leave…" Listen to the full interview with Tom here!https://t.co/lww3CptZs4 https://t.co/hA3RO1ig4b pic.twitter.com/vzYHboWE6B — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) May 12, 2020

Honestly, it might be time to file this one under: “Who gives a crap?”

