It hasn’t taken long for Deshaun Watson to prove he’s among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and it sounds like he soon will be paid accordingly.

The Houston Texans signal-caller, after getting his fifth-year option picked up, is signed through the 2021 season, but after that he certainly is going to fetch quite a haul — in Houston or elsewhere.

But whichever team wants to pony up the cash, well, they’re going to need a lot of it.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the yearly annual salary for Watson on his next deal “could range between $40 million and $42 million guaranteed.”

That’s not all that surprising, especially when you consider what the quarterback market has looked like recently, and what QBs such as Dak Prescott are trying to get on their next deal.

But Watson, like Patrick Mahomes, has proved he has franchise quarterback talent. Those types of players are tough to come by, so you can understand why teams are willing to consider throwing that much money their way.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images