So far this offseason, the COVID-19 outbreak has done little to throw the NFL off schedule.

But as annual in-person workouts draw near, we might start to see for the first time how the league plans to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, the start of this year’s minicamp might be a little bit closer to mid or late June, as opposed to early June.

“The sources told Yahoo Sports that if coaches resume their in-house work next week, minicamps including players could be scheduled as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, depending on COVID-19 data and whether a handful of franchises get a “go ahead” signal from state governments to resume full operations,” Robinson wrote Tuesday.

Despite the delay, this obviously does not significantly push things back. The league appears hellbent on starting the season on time, so keeping minicamps within the month of June certainly is a step towards accomplishing that.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images