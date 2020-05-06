Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney may be open to re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks, but that reunion is “not considered likely,” according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

While the Seahawks have not shut the door on re-signing Clowney, Henderson wrote it’s unlikely due to both Seattle’s financial situation and the amount of money the 2014 No. 1 overall pick has been asking for.

Clowney reportedly began free agency seeking $21 million per season, before he dropped that price tag to $17 million or $18 million per season, as reported by ESPN.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told KJR-AM, as transcribed by ESPN, while the organization “took a good run at it,” nothing came to fruition as Clowney “was not in a position to make a move.”

The development comes shortly after Peter King on Wednesday explained on NBC Sports that he thinks Clowney is going to return to Seattle “when the dust settles.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images