Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney may be open to re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks, but that reunion is “not considered likely,” according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.
While the Seahawks have not shut the door on re-signing Clowney, Henderson wrote it’s unlikely due to both Seattle’s financial situation and the amount of money the 2014 No. 1 overall pick has been asking for.
Clowney reportedly began free agency seeking $21 million per season, before he dropped that price tag to $17 million or $18 million per season, as reported by ESPN.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider told KJR-AM, as transcribed by ESPN, while the organization “took a good run at it,” nothing came to fruition as Clowney “was not in a position to make a move.”
The development comes shortly after Peter King on Wednesday explained on NBC Sports that he thinks Clowney is going to return to Seattle “when the dust settles.”
More NFL: Jaguars General Manager Provides Update On Leonard Fournette Trade Talks
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images