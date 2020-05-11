The New England Patriots reportedly have just one more draft pick to sign.

The Patriots agreed to terms on a rookie contract with third-round pick tight end Dalton Keene, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday. The Patriots traded up to select Keene out of Virginia Tech 101st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The only remaining unsigned Patriots rookie is top pick second-round safety Kyle Dugger. The Patriots will have to free up salary-cap space before signing the Lenoir-Rhyne product. They have just $640,545 in cap space, per Miguel Benzan of Pats Cap.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images