Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly have just one more draft pick to sign.

The Patriots agreed to terms on a rookie contract with third-round pick tight end Dalton Keene, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday. The Patriots traded up to select Keene out of Virginia Tech 101st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The only remaining unsigned Patriots rookie is top pick second-round safety Kyle Dugger. The Patriots will have to free up salary-cap space before signing the Lenoir-Rhyne product. They have just $640,545 in cap space, per Miguel Benzan of Pats Cap.

The sole unsigned Patriots draft pick is Kyle Dugger whose 2020 cap number will be $1,514,891. Salary=$610K

signing bonus proration = $904,891 Since his signing bonus proration is more than the Patriots cap space number of $640,545 we know the Patriots will have to create space — Cap Space=$640,545 (@patscap) May 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images