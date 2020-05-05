Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots apparently are thinking long-term with Jarrett Stidham.

Bleach Report’s Matt Miller recently published a story that offers fascinating insight into New England’s plans with the sophomore QB at the helm of the offense. The piece contains quotes from scouts and agents who claim to be familiar with Bill Belichick’s thinking in a post-Tom Brady world, which could include a major spending spree as early as next offseason.

Check out this excerpt:

Every move the Patriots have made has pointed to turning the keys of the franchise over to No. 4. They franchise-tagged top guard Joe Thuney. They drafted two tight ends to make middle-of-the-field passing easier. They kept a veteran secondary together while letting expensive linebackers walk to get the salary cap healthy for free-agency runs in 2021 and 2022.

“They really believe in him,” said another pro personnel scout. “The rumor was that Belichick, Caserio and Josh (McDaniels) think they can win with Stidham on a rookie contract.”

… Said the one Patriots staffer who would return a text for this piece, “Go ahead and get excited about him.”

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Miller spoke to a “top agent” representing both free agent quarterbacks and quarterbacks hopeful to be taken in the draft. The agent claimed he tried to set up calls with the Patriots, but that New England showed zero interest.

“They like the guy they have,” he told Miller.

None of this should come as a surprise, considering the myriad of reports indicating the Patriots all-in on the Auburn product. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed recently reported New England is higher on Stidham than it was on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Nevertheless, expect the Nick Wrights of the world to continue kicking and screaming about the Patriots’ apparent lack of interest in Cam Newton.

