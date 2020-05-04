Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the leading figures in the New England Patriots’ player personnel department reportedly is expected to leave the organization this offseason.

Monti Ossenfort, the Patriots’ director of college scouting, “will likely be on the move in the coming weeks,” according to a report Monday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

“For obvious reasons, this figures to be a quieter year for movement in the scouting community (normally, May is when a ton of guys are switching jobs). But in the case of someone like Ossenfort, having an established reputation and relationships should supersede the difficulty teams might have in running a search process amid the circumstances.”

The Patriots reportedly “were not caught off guard” by Ossenfort’s impending departure. With his contract set to expire, they hired former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns executive Eliot Wolf earlier this offseason.

Ossenfort spent 15 seasons with the Patriots, including six as their head of college scouting. He interviewed for the Browns’ general manager job in January after being blocked from interviewing with the Houston Texans in previous years.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images