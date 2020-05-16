Plenty of people think that Cam Newton makes sense with the New England Patriots, but there haven’t been any smoke-signals indicating that might happen.

Pretty much since the former MVP was cut by the Carolina Panthers, one report after another has indicated the Patriots are not interested in the quarterback.

And it appears that remains the case, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, who was asked Friday during an appearance on WEEI if the Patriots have any interest in Newton.

“As of right now, no,” Giardi responded.

Not to read too much into Giardi’s phrasing, but here we go.

It’s not totally insignificant that the Patriots’ interest is minimal “right now.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams can’t get players in for physicals like they once were able to. Newton, meanwhile, is coming off some injury-marred seasons, and it would be a bad business decision for any team to sign him without first taking a look at him in person. That appears to be one of the big reasons there isn’t much of a market for him.

And since it doesn’t sound like other teams are rushing to sign him, the Patriots can afford to wait. If teams can start conducting physicals normally again and the Patriots can bring in Newton and end up liking what they see, then they can proceed accordingly.

But for now, it seems they’re content on outright passing on Newton, or, at the absolute least, waiting to pursue him.

