One of the New England Patriots’ 2019 draft picks finally is ready to return to the field.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is “healthy and good to go” after not participating in a single game or practice as an NFL rookie, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

NESN’s Doug Kyed reported in March that Cajuste would be full-go by training camp.

Cajuste was viewed as a potential first-round talent last year before suffering a pre-draft quad injury that required surgery. The Patriots wound up taking him late in the third round (101st overall), and his injury, which originally was expected to sideline him for three months, wiped out his entire rookie season.

A lack of quality tackle depth was a major problem for the 2019 Patriots, who were forced to start street free agent Marshall Newhouse for half the season after left tackle Isaiah Wynn landed on injured reserve in September.

New England’s depth chart at the position currently features Wynn, Marcus Cannon, Cajuste, Korey Cunningham and 2020 sixth-round draft pick Justin Herron, who was announced as a guard but likely will see tackle reps in training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images