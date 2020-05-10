The “Patriots get all the breaks” crowd got some fresh ammunition with the release of the 2020 NFL schedule.

New England will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10 for the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” game. The previous Sunday, the Patriots will visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium (also the home of the Rams), whereas the Rams will be in Arizona facing the Cardinals.

And that logistical discrepancy isn’t sitting well with the Rams, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

“Heard the Rams are a little irritated they’re away before the Thursday night game vs. Patriots, while New England plays in the Rams’ stadium,” Bedard tweeted Friday. “Patriots will be in their hotel by 6 PT. Rams will be landing around that time.”

So, will the Patriots really have an advantage? It’s hard to say.

In most circumstances, we’d say the team staying on the opposite coast that they’re used to is at a disadvantage, regardless of logistics. However, by the time New England and Los Angeles kick off, the Patriots will have been on the West Coast for roughly three weeks (they visit the Cardinals in Week 12); so, it stands to reason they will have acclimated to life out west. Thus, any logistical advantage is worth noting.

Still, the Rams won’t face an arduous flight upon leaving Arizona. It’s not like they’ll be returning from London, or something.

