Could Antonio Brown find a new home for the 2020 season?

The talented, albeit troubled, wide receiver was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the then-Oakland Raiders prior to the 2019 season. You probably remember the frostbite incident, followed by some odd behavior of releasing private conversations with Jon Gruden before ultimately asking for — and being granted — a release.

Brown landed with the Patriots for 11 days before New England released him.

Sexual assault allegations and charges followed the wideout and did not play for another team after his time with the Pats.

But according to ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton, Russell Wilson “would love” for the Seattle Seahawks to sign him.

“According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday,” Clayton wrote.

If signed — whether it’s to the Seahawks or another team — Brown could be facing a suspension from the NFL due to his sexual assault charges and assault charge. His talent is undeniable, and it will be interesting to see if Seattle or someone else takes that chance.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images