Is a return to the AFC East in store for Logan Ryan?

Ryan last week officially bid farewell to the Titans, who apparently made no effort to retain the veteran cornerback this offseason. The 29-year-old recently admitted he would have been open to a one-year deal to stay in Nashville, and that just might be the type of contract he lands with his next team.

According to the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta, the Jets believe they will sign Ryan on a short-term deal.

“Gang Green believes that it will land former Patriots and Titans defensive back Logan Ryan on a one-year deal, according to sources,” Mehta wrote.

“A few weeks after the Daily News reported that the Jets were having internal discussions about increasing their available cash pool to sign Ryan, there’s a strong belief inside the organization that they’re about to add the versatile defensive back.”

Mehta, citing NFL Network, reported Ryan is looking for $10 million annually on a short-term deal.

Ryan isn’t the only stud who’s been linked to the Jets this offseason, however. New York general manager Joe Douglas previously acknowledged the franchise has been in touch with Jadeveon Clowney’s representatives, and the star pass rusher reportedly would “love” to take his talents to a big-market organization.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images