OK, we’re all itching to get sports back. But when is the best time to do so?

Ex- NFL safety-turned-doctor Myron Rolle might have the answer. And considering he’s spent the last few years as a resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and currently is battling the COVID-19 outbreak on the front lines, the 33-year-old has got some solid advice for sports leagues nationwide about how to best approach to re-opening.

“The best way to gauge how the county is doing and how soon we should get back is look at hospitals,” Rolle told Bryant McFadden on Wednesday. “If we see a consistent downward trend by week and how people are doing and how these hospitals are doing as sort of our ‘touchdown’ points, then I think I would say, ‘OK, it might make sense to slowly move back into the game.

“But to have spring mini camps, OTAs, to start training camp on time, I think that’s rather ambitious. I would pause (and think) that you should be conservative here, because what you don’t want a widespread infection to run through locker rooms, meeting rooms, team rooms, hotels, team buses — these close spaces that not only the athletes but the staff members are doing and then also putting fans, to exposing them as well, being in these close quarters.”

We’ll chalk that up as some solid advice. Wouldn’t you?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images