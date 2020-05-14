Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a spring it’s been for Rob Gronkowski.

After sitting out last season, Gronkowski elected to put his retirement on pause ahead of the 2020 campaign. Gronk won’t be returning to New England, though. Instead, he’ll be reuniting with Tom Brady down in Central Florida.

While Gronkowski’s Buccanneers highlights are still to be made, some of his best moments with the Patriots were revisited Thursday in celebration of the three-time Super Bowl champion’s 31st birthday. The NFL shared the two-minute clip to its official Instagram page.

Check it out:

For those overwhelmed by anticipation, it’s nearly fourth months to the day when Brady and Gronkowski will make their Bucs debuts in New Orleans against the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images