It’s here, NFL fans.

The league released its schedule Thursday night, which of course includes a slew of must-watch games, including Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Fransisco 49ers visiting the New England Patriots in Week 7. This will be Garoppolo’s first trip back to Gillette Stadium since being traded by the team.

Here is the full Week 1 NFL schedule, going week-by-week, with all times in eastern-standard:

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 (Opening Night)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (8:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium)

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 (Week 1)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m, Gillette Stadium)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., M & T Bank Stadium)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m., New Era Field)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m., Ford Field)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (1 p.m., FedExField)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (4:05 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Fransisco 49ers (4:25 p.m., Levi’s Stadium)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m., SoFi Stadium)

Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 (Monday Night Football)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (7:15 p.m., MetLife Stadium)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (10:20 p.m., Mile High Stadium)

Here is the full “Thursday Night Football” schedule:

🏈 WE'VE GOT THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 🏈 (by @Visa) @nflnetwork 📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release live now on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/0uP7apuykc — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020

And here is the “Monday Night Football” slate of games:

The 2020 Monday Night Football schedule! (by @Visa) 📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release live now on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ko9gRte85O — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020

You can get the entire schedule here, courtesy of NFL.com.

Of course, this all is assuming the season will begin on time and will not be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images