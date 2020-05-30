Former New England Patriots assistant, and current Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores was one of the first from around the NFL to speak out following the death of George Floyd.

Flores on Friday issued a strong response, which was tweeted on the organization’s Twitter account. And following his message, Flores gained plenty of praise from media, fans and even players around the NFL.

Here’s what some had to say:

A pair of Flores’ current and past players, including ex-Patriot Duron Harmon, noted how they appreciated his words, as well.

Others around the NFL — like Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank — have since followed Flores’ lead.

