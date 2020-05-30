Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former New England Patriots assistant, and current Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores was one of the first from around the NFL to speak out following the death of George Floyd.

Flores on Friday issued a strong response, which was tweeted on the organization’s Twitter account. And following his message, Flores gained plenty of praise from media, fans and even players around the NFL.

Here’s what some had to say:

This Is Leadership. This is Fearlessness. This is Pride. This is a Grown Man. Thank you for being you Brian Flores. https://t.co/75xC6t5PgS — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 29, 2020

Dolphins fans are very, very lucky to have Brian Flores leading their program. I envy you. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 29, 2020

The NFL needs more leaders like Brian Flores. Now it’s up to the owners to hire them. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 30, 2020

God bless you Brian Flores. Grateful for your words today. I'm humbled by your strength, intelligence, courage and words. The world is just starting to see the power of your leadership. @MiamiDolphins @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CLB7lSgGG6 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) May 29, 2020

There are so many things to appreciate with Brian Flores. But, the fact that he is speaking out during such a challenging time says so much about who he is. The Miami Dolphins are so fortunate to have him for so many reasons! Here is his official statement: #FinsUP pic.twitter.com/iAsBSk8XEL — Big E (@ian693) May 29, 2020

Brian Flores is really freaking smart, works insanely hard and would probably be great at anything if he chose to do it. Football is really lucky to have him and should elevate his voice at every available moment. https://t.co/GtEDXBOH0a — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) May 29, 2020

Brian Flores is a leader. https://t.co/45p8VVKPrh — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 29, 2020

Reading that Brian Flores statement… South Florida is fortunate to have Brian Flores and Erik Spoelstra as head coaches. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) May 29, 2020

I’m not a Dolphins fan, but today I became a fan of #BrianFlores pic.twitter.com/VTHwmzAC6S — Brent Mulberry (@BrentAllenLive) May 30, 2020

A pair of Flores’ current and past players, including ex-Patriot Duron Harmon, noted how they appreciated his words, as well.

One of the best men I know. Appreciate you Flo https://t.co/eY7xtRXi5J — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) May 29, 2020

Wise words from my head coach ✊🏾 https://t.co/OM6uyUVTh5 — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) May 29, 2020

Others around the NFL — like Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank — have since followed Flores’ lead.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images