New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore earned some real praise, despite the fact it came within a fake circumstance.

It all started with a question asked to Twitter on Saturday.

The question, “You’re the owner of an expansion NFL Franchise and get to choose any NFL Player to start your club with, who do you choose?… The Catch, (it) can’t be a quarterback.”

While some said Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, USA Today’s Doug Farrar went with Gilmore, and for good reason.

“Best outside corner in the game, and a top 10 slot guy as well. Total versatility at a crucial position. You can (build) a defense around that,” Farrar posted.

Obviously, the situation isn’t exactly reality. But that shouldn’t diminish the fact that Gilmore has gained notice as one of the league’s most influential players.

Of course, that’s what will follow an honor like the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images