The 2020 NFL season could be the first time the AFC East is up for grabs for the better part of two decades.

Of course, it runs parallel with the fact the New England Patriots won’t have quarterback Tom Brady under center for the first time in 20 seasons. But even with that, longtime NFL writer Greg Bedard, who covers the Patriots for Boston Sports Journal, believes New England has the most “overall talent” than any other team in the division.

Bedard also believes the winner of the division will come down to one specific factor — quarterback play.

“It’s certainly not a cake walk, but I think this, look, the AFC East is going to come down to which teams gets the most efficient quarterback play,” Bedard said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” radio show Wednesday. “And I know that the Patriots feel confident they can get that out of (Jarrett) Stidham, or (Brian) Hoyer, or whoever.”

As you likely know, second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham seems to be the favorite to start for the Patriots with the season begins. And while Stidham certainly doesn’t benefit from the experience factor, other AFC East quarterbacks — Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, New York Jets’ Sam Darnold and Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa — don’t exactly have 10 years under their belt either. All our young and unproven, despite two (Allen, Darnold) having a few more starts than the others.

“If (Buffalo’s) Josh Allen is better than Jarrett Stidham, then the Bills are going to win the division. But it’s just in the context or what they’re going to do offensively, who executes the best,” Bedard said. “And I know the Patriots feel good about where they are.”

Stidham has earned a fair amount of optimism from those around the league and those he’s played with before. Even current Patriots captain Matthew Slater reveled a positive endorsement while New England head coach Bill Belichick said he saw “a lot of progress” from Stidham during his rookie season.

If Stidham can live up to it, and ultimately provided the Patriots with sound play behind center, it could go a long way in New England continuing its divisional dominance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images