We have no idea what the world of sports will look like come September. But the NFL is taking extra precautions in case they are needed.

The coronavirus pandemic has most of the sports world on pause, giving the NFL a bit of time as it isn’t slated to begin until September.

Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s medical director, joined “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Monday and revealed an extra step the league is taking when it comes to the virus — including testing N95 or surgical material on the facemask of a helmet.

“Yes, it’s a possibility,” Mayer said, via ESPN. “Back in early March, I suggested ways to handle the helmets and the facemasks … the league’s bioengineers are testing prototypes with Oakley. They’re looking at every issue, including when masks fog up.”

Helmets may look a little different come September, but if it provides safety for the players then it’s certainly worth exploring.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images