Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some (virtual) hockey, Boston Bruins fans?

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge — a four-week “NHL 20” competition — continues Thursday with two Week 2 matchups. Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk will represent the Bruins in a matchup against Arizona Coyotes players Connor Garland and Clayton Keller.

Electronic Arts, the company response for “NHL 20,” and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Here’s the full Week 2 schedule:

Game 1: Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk (BOS) vs. Connor Garland and Clayton Keller (ARI) — Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Game 2: Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) vs. Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH) — Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

And here’s every player participating in the challenge (Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson is representing the future Seattle NHL franchise):

Take a peek at all the players participating in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge, presented by @Honda! #HockeyAtHome New streams every Thursday at 5p ET & Saturday at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/2SfI7xxUEd — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2020

NBC Sports Network will air both matchups on TV. Fans have a variety of options to live stream the games, but the NHL’s official Twitch account is the easiest.

Here’s how to watch Week 2 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge Online:

When: Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Twitch l NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images