Are you ready for some (virtual) hockey, Boston Bruins fans?

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge — a four-week “NHL 20” competition — continues Thursday with two Week 2 matchups. Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk will represent the Bruins in a matchup against Arizona Coyotes players Connor Garland and Clayton Keller.

Electronic Arts, the company response for “NHL 20,” and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Here’s the full Week 2 schedule:

Game 1: Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk (BOS) vs. Connor Garland and Clayton Keller (ARI) — Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
Game 2: Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) vs. Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH) — Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

And here’s every player participating in the challenge (Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson is representing the future Seattle NHL franchise):

NBC Sports Network will air both matchups on TV. Fans have a variety of options to live stream the games, but the NHL’s official Twitch account is the easiest.

Here’s how to watch Week 2 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge Online:

When: Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: Twitch l NBC Sports

More NHL: Johnny Bucyk Recalls Bobby Orr’s Goal That Lifted 1970 Bruins To Stanley Cup

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images