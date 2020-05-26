The Boston Bruins’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 just increased.
Thanks to COVID-19, the NHL is forgoing the remainder of 2019-20 regular season and heading straight for a new 24-team playoff format, leaving the B’s in a prime spot to win the title. Boston still is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning, however, with both teams at +600 each.
The Colorado Avalance and Vegas Golden Knights aren’t far behind at +750 and +850, respectively. The Washington Capitals and reigning Cup champions St. Louis Blue also are in the hunt at +900 and +1000 apiece.
Here’s a look how the Bruins currently stack up, according to FanDuel:
Boston Bruins: +600
Tampa Bay Lightning: +600
Colorado Avalanche: +750
Vegas Golden Knights: +850
Washington Capitals: +900
St. Louis Blues: +1000
Philadelphia Flyers: +1100
Dallas Stars: +1500
Pittsburgh Penguins: +2000
Edmonton Oilers: +2300
Not bad for a what’ll likely be at least a three-month pause.
Hopefully, the Bruins will be able to rekindle the magic they’d developed prior to the season being paused. But, of course, anything is possible in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
