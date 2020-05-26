Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 just increased.

Thanks to COVID-19, the NHL is forgoing the remainder of 2019-20 regular season and heading straight for a new 24-team playoff format, leaving the B’s in a prime spot to win the title. Boston still is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning, however, with both teams at +600 each.

The Colorado Avalance and Vegas Golden Knights aren’t far behind at +750 and +850, respectively. The Washington Capitals and reigning Cup champions St. Louis Blue also are in the hunt at +900 and +1000 apiece.

Here’s a look how the Bruins currently stack up, according to FanDuel:

Boston Bruins: +600

Tampa Bay Lightning: +600

Colorado Avalanche: +750

Vegas Golden Knights: +850

Washington Capitals: +900

St. Louis Blues: +1000

Philadelphia Flyers: +1100

Dallas Stars: +1500

Pittsburgh Penguins: +2000

Edmonton Oilers: +2300

Not bad for a what’ll likely be at least a three-month pause.

Hopefully, the Bruins will be able to rekindle the magic they’d developed prior to the season being paused. But, of course, anything is possible in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images