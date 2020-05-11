Much of the NHL’s pause has featured buzz about Tuukka Rask’s playing future.

The Boston Bruins netminder, in an interview that took place February with the Boston Globe that was published in March, left the door open to retire once his contract is up following next season. He then clarified those remarks in an interview with WEEI, saying that he hadn’t really given retirement thought, and that he can’t predict what will happen in the future.

Speaking to the media on a conference call Monday, Rask was asked if the pause in play has prompted him to think more about his future.

“Not really. I haven’t thought about retirement at all,” Rask said. “It’s been such weird times that I’ve put full focus on my family at this time and just tried to enjoy that. But last summer was very short, the past two seasons have kind of combined together it’s felt like, so I’ve kind of used this time off just to get my mind off of hockey and focus on family. We travel a lot and it gets taxing mentally sometimes to be away from your family, so I just try to refocus my energy to the family and just be present here at home. I know that this summer I can start talking to the Bruins about a possible extension, and when that day comes we’ll see what happens. But I definitely haven’t put any thought into retirement or anything like that. We’ll see how this season plays out and then we’ll see if there are extension talks that happen.”

Rask turned 33 in March, and still is playing at a high level. If he wants to keep playing beyond his current contract, it’s all but certain he’ll be able to.

