Are you ready for some more virtual hockey, NHL fans?

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge — a four-week “NHL 20” competition — continues Thursday a pair of Week 3 matchups. The Week 3 slate concludes Saturday with an additional matchup.

Electronic Arts, the company responsible for “NHL 20,” and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Here’s the full Week 3 schedule:

Game 1: Drake Caggiula and Alex DeBrincat (CHI) vs. Michael Amadio and Blake Lizotte (LAK) — Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
Game 2: Madison Bowey (DET) vs. Devan Dubnyk (MIN) — Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Game 3: Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse (EDM) vs. Luke Willson (Seattle Seahawks, NFL)

Here’s every player participating in the challenge (Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson is representing the future Seattle NHL franchise):

Fans have a variety of options to live stream the games, but the NHL’s official Twitch account is the easiest.

Here’s how to watch Week 3 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge Online:

When: Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
Live stream: Twitch

Thumbnail photo via NHL