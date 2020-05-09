Things may look a little different if the NHL is able to resume the 2019-20 season.

We are living in unprecedented times as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has run rampant throughout the world. For the most part, each professional sports league has been forced to shut down to preserve the safety of everyone involved, but things may be looking up.

The NHL reportedly has kicked around the idea of implementing a 24-team playoff if the season was to resume that would include a best-of-three play-in round. As of right now, nothing is set in stone but much-needed positive things may be on the horizon.

