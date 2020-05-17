Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two months after the NHL paused its 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, fans may finally have a glimmer of hope.

The NHL and NHLPA’s Return to Play committee have been talking all weekend, sources told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Sunday. And it appears it is “making progress” on the proposed 24-team format, as well.

That said, LeBrun says there’s still work to be done on the plan.

“I’m told the proposed 24-team format doesn’t go straight to the playoffs but involves games in some form before-hand,” LeBrun wrote. “That would be something the players would have pushed for.”

As LeBrun noted, the NHLPA’s executive board must approve the Return to Play committee’s eventual proposal. And though sources aren’t 100 percent prepared to say exactly where discussions are headed, this certainly is a bright spot for fans yearning to see the conclusion of the season.

Hopefully, things continue to develop in a positive manner.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images