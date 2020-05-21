Could we get hockey back in the near future?

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, sources say the NHL simply is waiting for the NHL Players’ Association to give their return to play plan before moving forward. A 24-team playoff format has been the focal point of the plan.

The NHLPA’s Executive Board has scheduled a call for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss the matter. It’s unclear if the association will vote to approve, if player representatives will request more time to discuss the proposal or if the Return to Play Committee will be sent back to the drawing board with more tweaks.

Nonetheless, fans will get an answer from the NHLPA, and it could come as early as Thursday night. LeBrun reports a vote could also be held this weekend.

Once an agreement is reached, no matter what it might be, the league will make an announcement regarding Phase 2 of the NHL’s reopening plan, per LeBrun. For now, however, we wait.

