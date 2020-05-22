Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We may have some more clarity on the return of another major league sport come Friday night.

The NBA reportedly is eyeing a mid-July return with players returning to practice in June. And now the NHL may know what the playoff format will look like should the league return.

The league and its Players’ Association Return to Play committee reportedly were “making progress” last weekend regarding the 24-team playoff scenario. The format, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, would not head straight into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

LeBrun on Thursday reported after the scheduled meeting that the “Executive Board (31 player reps) is in the process of voting on the 24-team Return to Play format,” and the results should be known tomorrow.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reported the news with some details how the 24-team format would work.

The NHLPA’s Executive Board (31 player reps) is in the process of voting on the 24-team Return to Play format. Voting could spill over into tomorrow. Should know results tomorrow night. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 22, 2020

NHLPA Exec Board is voting on return to play proposal. (24 teams, top 4 teams per conference play each other, 16 teams have a play in round). If vote passes additional details to be negotiated with the NHL. Voting process likely completed by tomorrow night. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 22, 2020

Now we wait to see how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images