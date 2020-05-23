Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey fans have been waiting to hear what would happen regarding the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s call Thursday night.

And now we have our answer.

The two sides met Thursday night and all reports indicated voting “likely would be completed” by Friday. The NHLPA announced just before 10 p.m. ET what came of the meeting.

Here’s the full statement:

The Executive Board of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) has authorized further negotiations with the NHL on a 24-team return to play format to determine the winner of the 2020 Stanley Cup. Several details remain to be negotiated and an agreement on the format would still be subject to the parties reaching agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.​

This is a good first step. But there’s still plenty of details to get sorted out before play resumes.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images