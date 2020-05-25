Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Foles had a feeling the team of Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson would stage a comeback Sunday afternoon at Medalist Golf Club.

As such, the veteran quarterback took it upon himself to make sure Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods were prepared.

Foles, whose name came up prior to the start of “The Match” as part of some pre-event banter, took to Twitter to offer Manning some words of wisdom as Brady and Mickelson began to chip away.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back…”Philly Special.” Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

We imagine Charles Barkley got a kick out of that one.

Brady and Mickelson made things interesting down the stretch, but Manning and Woods managed to hold on and secure the win. They didn’t have to resort to any tricks or special tactics either, as their victory was due in part to TB12’s poor overall showing in Hobe Sound, Fla.

