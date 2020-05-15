The Boston Pride’s dominant 2019-20 season came to a disappointing end Friday.

The NWHL announced its Isobel Cup Final was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pride were set to take on the Minnesota Whitecaps back on March 13, but the game had been put on hold due to rising concerns with the virus.

“We’re very disappointed for these two great teams and the fans that we came one game shy of completing our season, but this global health crisis transcends sports,” NWHL commissioner Dani Rylan said in a statement. “On a personal level, our focus remains on looking out for each other and taking care of our families. As a league and business, everything we’ve done since the pandemic began, and everything we will continue to do, is centered on being well-positioned for a safe return to play.”

Boston was 23-1 this season, while Minnesota was 17-5-2. The Pride went 22 straight games before losing its first against the Whitecaps on Jan. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images