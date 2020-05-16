Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Overwatch League season is more than halfway over. The march toward the playoffs officially is on.

The OWL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 14, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 15. Of course, there still is a long way to go before the season wraps up in Week 27.

Here’s who will handle commentary duties this weekend:

You can click here for a full Week 15 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 15 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, May 16, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 17, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

