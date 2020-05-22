Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There will be a little extra on the line this weekend in the Overwatch League.

In Week 16, teams will compete in the May Melee, an in-season tournament that features cash prizes. Wins and losses will count toward the regular season standings.

The OWL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 15, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 16.

Here’s what you need to know about the May Melee:

Eyes on the prize 🏆 May Melee starts this weekend and all teams are chasing that top spot 1️⃣ Catch the first tournament of #OWL2020 on https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 🎥 pic.twitter.com/RXTJ3T5RYh — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) May 20, 2020

You can click here for a full Week 16 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 16 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, May 23, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 24, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague