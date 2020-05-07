Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Jersey Devils defensemen P.K. Subban has had a bit of a rivalry with Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand dating all the way back to Subban’s time with the Montreal Canadiens. All those playoff series against each other will do that.

And it appears Subban on Thursday was reliving old memories, as he took to Twitter to post a signed photo of the two brawling on the ice.

“2 heavyweights back in the day… Even signed it for you,” Subban tweeted, tagging the Boston instigator in the post.

Pictures can be deceiving, though.

It’s unconfirmed, but this photo is likely from a game back in October of 2011, and if it was, Subban didn’t actually land the punch he’s throwing in this photo.

Here’s a full video of how that all played out.

Swing and a miss, Subban.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images