One New England Patriots rookie is generating plenty of buzz shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded up in the third round to select UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi at No. 91 overall, and a number of draft analysts — and now NFL executives — have praised the move by New England.

“Oh, I love him,” one executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando in a story published Friday.

“I think they hit a grand slam, but he fell to them for a reason. He was suspended. The character is concerning,” the executive added, referencing the fact that Asiasi was suspended three games in 2018 for a violation of team rules. “But he is better in and out of his breaks than (second-round pick Notre Dame’s Cole) Kmet and a better blocker right now. He is a more vertical, wider-angle cut receiver.”

Another NFL executive even used a familiar comparison when describing Asiasi’s game — longtime Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

“No one is Gronk, but if you are going to find a replacement for him, you are going to get a guy who weighs 270 pounds, who can block, who can high-point the ball. He (Asiasi) is a good player, a really good player.”

It was a position of need for the Patriots heading into the draft, which was depicted with the two Day 2 selections in Asiasi and fellow tight end Dalton Keene, who was taken 10 picks later.

The pair join Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the depth chart.

