Stephon Gilmore wasn’t able to reminisce on his youth without being razzed by one of his teammates.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year over the weekend took to Instagram to share a photo of Pop Warner days, pointing out that he rocked the long-sleeve look even as a youngster. The throwback picture prompted a comment from Patrick Chung, who couldn’t help but troll his fellow Patriots defensive back.

“Damn you bout the same size 👀👀” Chung wrote in the comment section.

For those wondering, the Patriots list Gilmore at 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, while Chung stands at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds.

In other Gilmore-related news, praise he received from Monday from DeVante Parker spiraled into a war of words on Instagram between the Miami Dolphins wideout and New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.

